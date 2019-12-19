× Ansonia police expected to release new information on Amber Alert, homicide investigation

ANSONIA — Police are expected to release new information at a press conference Thursday at 5 p.m. in regards to the missing 1-year-old child, homicide investigation.

Vanessa Morales has been missing since December 2. Morales’ mother, Christine Holloway was found dead inside her home by police. The medical examiner said blunt force trauma was the cause of death.

Jose Morales, Vanessa’s father, was arrested in New Haven for the unrelated charged involving illegal possession of a weapon, He was in court December 18.

Members of Christine Holloway’s family say the last time they saw baby Vanessa was on Friday, November 29.

If you have information to report you can call the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or contact Ansonia police Ansonia Police at (203) 735-1885.