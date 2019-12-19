× Author JK Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments

J.K. Rowling is known as the author of the “Harry Potter” books, but some members of the transgender community have given her a new label, TERF.

It stands for Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist.

The criticism comes after Rowling tweeted support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

Rowling’s tweet reads in part: “Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”