Author JK Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: J.K Rowling attends HBO's "Finding The Way Home" World Premiere at Hudson Yards on December 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

J.K. Rowling is known as the author of the “Harry Potter” books, but some members of the transgender community have given her a new label, TERF.

It stands for Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist.

The criticism comes after Rowling tweeted support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

Rowling’s tweet reads in part: “Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

