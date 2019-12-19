Bitter cold Thursday morning, mostly sunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a bitter cold morning as temperatures have dropped into the single digits and teens, and it’s coming along with a gusty breeze. Wind gusts topping 30 mph at times will keep our wind chill around or below zero much of the morning. High temperatures will only be in the 20s today, but at least it’ll be sunny!

The trade-off, the weather pattern slows down a bit with mostly sunny skies for a few days going forward.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. High: Upper 10s-low 20s inland, mid 20s shore.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, not as windy. High: 25-30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 30s

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

