BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a burglary.

The department’s burglary squad says the incident occurred on the city’s West Side Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Delbouno at (203) 581-5234 or (203) 576-TIPS (8477).