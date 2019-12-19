FBI offering a $10,000 reward in Ansonia Amber Alert investigation

ANSONIA — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads directly to recovery of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales.

Police held a press conference Thursday evening asking the public for help. In addition to looking for Vanessa, police are also looking for items that Christine Holloway, Vanessa’s mother, used in taking care of her.

Below is a list of those following items:

A Graco(unknown model) car seat with base and possible attached teething key ring.

A multi-colored polka dot comforter.

An Eddie Bauer First Adventure backpack diaper bag color heather grey.

These items that believe may be with Vanessa or may have been discarded.

Police are asking if any of these items are found, that they should not be touched. Instead, call either Ansonia Police Department 203-735-1885 or the F.B.I. tip line 203-503-5555 or 800-225-5324

Lt. Pat Lynch said Thursday that they believe Vanessa is alive.

The FBI’s reward will be given to anyone in the community that have missing girl in their possession and returns unharmed, or has information about where Vanessa is that would lead to her recovery.

Vanessa Morales has been missing since December 2. Morales’ mother, Christine Holloway was found dead inside her home by police. The medical examiner said blunt force trauma was the cause of death.

Jose Morales, Vanessa’s father, was arrested in New Haven for the unrelated charged involving illegal possession of a weapon, He was in court December 18.

Members of Christine Holloway’s family say the last time they saw baby Vanessa was on Friday, November 29.