12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

From Connecticut Children’s Medical Center patient to Miss America pageant contestant

Posted 8:06 PM, December 19, 2019, by

Photo Credit: Connecticut Children's Medical center

HARTFORD — At one point, Jillian Duffy was a patient at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

According to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center website, when  Duffy was 13, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia(ALL).She underwent intense chemotherapy for six months and the maintenance chemotherapy for two years.

During her treatment, Duffy suffered a minor stroke and struggled to speak for three days.

Duffy began competing in pageants when she was 8-years-old and continued to compete during her treatment. Now she is 22 competing in Miss America, which starts December 19 at Mohegan Sun.

Duffy competed in Miss Connecticut five time before winning.

Read the full Connecticut Children’s Medical Center story by clicking here.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.