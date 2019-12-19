× From Connecticut Children’s Medical Center patient to Miss America pageant contestant

HARTFORD — At one point, Jillian Duffy was a patient at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

According to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center website, when Duffy was 13, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia(ALL).She underwent intense chemotherapy for six months and the maintenance chemotherapy for two years.

During her treatment, Duffy suffered a minor stroke and struggled to speak for three days.

Duffy began competing in pageants when she was 8-years-old and continued to compete during her treatment. Now she is 22 competing in Miss America, which starts December 19 at Mohegan Sun.

Duffy competed in Miss Connecticut five time before winning.

