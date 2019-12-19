× Geno Auriemma recovering after successful surgical procedure, will not coach upcoming game

STORRS — UConn Division of Athletics said coach Geno Auriemma is recovering after surgery Wednesday.

In a press release, the school said:

Auriemma underwent a successful surgical procedure at UConn John Dempsey Hospital to alleviate symptoms caused by diverticulitis.

The minimally-invasive procedure was performed by Dr. David W. McFadden, chair of the Department of Surgery at UConn Health and Dr. Eric Girard. The Hall of Fame coach is in good spirits and is resting comfortably.

He is expected to remain at UConn John Dempsey Hospital for the next 2-3 days and will continue to recuperate from home.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will assume head coaching responsibilities in Auriemma’s absence.

The Huskies defeated DePaul 84-74 on Monday and improved to 9-0 on the season. UConn is back in action on Sunday, December 22 when the team squares-off against Oklahoma at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the 2019 Hall of Fame Showcase.