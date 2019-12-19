× Hamden man charged with attempting to join ISIS

HAMDEN — A Hamden man was charged on October 30 with attempting to travel to fight for the terrorist group ISIS.

The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint was unsealed December 19.

Kevin McCormick,26, of Hamden, was arrested on October 21.

According to court documents and statements made in court, McCormick allegedly made several statements in October, saying that he wanted to travel to Syria and fight for ISIS.

In one conversation, McCormick allegedly said “I gotta fight bro, because those people, Abu Masa and ISIL, they fought for me bro, I know it, I can feel it, in my heart. So it’s my time to fight.”

McCormick allegedly tried to board a plane from Connecticut to Jamaica on October 12, but was prevented by Homeland Security. His plan was to eventually make his way to Syria. He also expressed he wanted to get weapons.

On October 21, McCormick made a video pledging his allegiance to ISIS and then a few days later, again tried to board a plan out of the country.

If found guilty, McCormick could face up to a maximum of 20 years in a Federal prison.

Ahmad Khalil Elshazly of West Haven, was arrested December 15 after police say that he too attempted to travel to the Middle East and join ISIS.