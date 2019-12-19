× Manchester man arrested when traffic stop leads to Hartford Police seizing nearly 5,000 bags of Fentanyl

HARTFORD — Police say a routine motor vehicle stop after a driver failed to use a turn signal Thursday, has led to an impressive seizure.

24-year-old David Cintron, of Manchester was arrested after officers found 4,860 bags of Fentanyl and 90 grams of unpackaged Fentanyl.

According to a Hartford Police tweet, Cintron was also charged with: Operating Motor Vehicle without a License, Failure to carry Insurance Card, Possession of Narcotics, Possession With Intent to Sell Narcotics and Operating a Drug Factory.

“If you don’t think that fatal overdoses would have likely come from this being out on the streets, you are kidding yourself,” police said.

