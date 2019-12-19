12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Manchester man arrested when traffic stop leads to police seizing nearly 5,000 bags of Fentanyl

Posted 9:04 AM, December 19, 2019, by

HARTFORD — Police say a routine motor vehicle stop after a driver failed to use a turn signal Thursday, has led to an impressive seizure.

24-year-old David Cintron, of Manchester was arrested after officers found 4,860 bags of Fentanyl and 90 grams of unpackaged Fentanyl.

According to a Hartford Police tweet, Cintron was also charged with: Operating Motor Vehicle without a License, Failure to carry Insurance  Card, Possession of Narcotics, Possession With Intent to Sell Narcotics and Operating a Drug Factory.

“If you don’t think that fatal overdoses would have likely come from this being out on the streets, you are kidding yourself,” police said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.