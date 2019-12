Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drink:

Cherrybundi -

Equal parts

local Rootbeer and Cherry Juice.

Warm in slowcooker with. 4 cinn sticks, 2 tbl of corriander seeds, 1/2 clove of nutmeg (grated) Warm in slow cooker 1 hour to infuse spices

Add warm liquid to 2 oz of rum or whiskey. Enjoy