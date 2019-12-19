Middletown church honors the homeless through a candlelight vigil and memorial service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN - With the bitter cold temperatures, the Middletown community held a vigil and memorial service at the Holy Trinity Church to remember those who have dealt with or passed away from being homeless this year.

The somber event was meant to honor and remember those who have experienced homelessness in our community and who lost their lives this year.

The message was about ending homelessness through presence, generosity and advocacy.

During the vigil, individual names were read and candles were lit for those who are no longer here.

Community Center Outreach Specialist Douglass Janssen spoke on the seriousness of homelessness throughout the state

"It’s a complicated issue. So many folks have complicated lives - mental health issues, health issues, maybe substance abuse issues, that kind of thing. And it’s not ... there’s no quick fix and this way, a bunch of agencies come together with the churches and town to honor folks who have had really bad situations happen to them," said Janssen.

For those who are struggling with homelessness, there are always resources out there.

For more information, contact Kasey Harding, Director of CHC's Healthcare for the Homeless at (860) 347-6971 ext. 3914 or HardinK@chc1.com.