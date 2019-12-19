× Person suffers serious injuries in downtown New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN — A person was shot in New Haven Thursday afternoon.

Police said that it happened in the area of Court Street, near the Federal court house.

The victim suffered a gunshot to their head and is listed in critical condition.

Police said that the suspect and victim knew each other. They had gotten into an argument before the shooting. The suspect ran from the scene before police arrived. It is believed that one or both people live in the building of the shooting.

Police said that the incident is isolated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be texted. Text “NHPD” plus your message to short code 274637 (CRIMES)