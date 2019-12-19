12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Police investigating a homicide in Plainfield

Posted 11:45 PM, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47PM, December 19, 2019

PLAINFIELD — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Plainfield Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a camper on a property of Community Avenue. A 47-year-old man, later identified as identified as Keith C Coolidge Jr., was found dead.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide.

The cause and manner of Coolidge’s death is pending autopsy.

A suspect has been identified by police and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.