Police investigating a homicide in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Plainfield Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a camper on a property of Community Avenue. A 47-year-old man, later identified as identified as Keith C Coolidge Jr., was found dead.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide.

The cause and manner of Coolidge’s death is pending autopsy.

A suspect has been identified by police and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.