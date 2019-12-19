Police investigating a homicide in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Plainfield Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a camper on a property of Community Avenue. A 47-year-old man, later identified as identified as Keith C Coolidge Jr., was found dead.
Police are treating the incident as a homicide.
The cause and manner of Coolidge’s death is pending autopsy.
A suspect has been identified by police and there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story.
41.676488 -71.915073