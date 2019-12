× Police respond to shooting at Oklahoma City mall

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have responded to a shooting at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.

Police tweeted that there is limited information but are asking the public to avoid the mall at this time.

One shooting victim was found and it appears to be an isolated incident. It is believed the whole thing started between two people in a fight.

This is a developing story.

At this time, we’ve located one shooting victim from the incident @PennSquareMall. This appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals. No suspect description at this time. Officers still working to clear the mall. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

Currently working a shooting call at @PennSquareMall. Will update as details emerge. Please avoid the mall at this time. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019