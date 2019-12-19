× Russian security officer dead, 5 injured in Moscow shooting

MOSCOW — Russian officials say an officer of Russia’s main security agency has been killed by an unidentified gunman near its Moscow headquarters and five others have been injured.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the gunman, who was acting alone, had been “neutralized” – a term usually used by Russian officials when an assailant is killed.

It didn’t give further details of Thursday’s incident or comment on his motives.

The Health Ministry said that five other people were wounded in the shooting, including two security officers who were badly injured by the gunman.