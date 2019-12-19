Russian police cars block a street next to the FSB security service's office in Moscow on December 19, 2019. - Russia's FSB security service said it has "neutralised" a gunman who opened fire in central Moscow on December 19 and confirmed an unspecified number of casualties, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. "An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralised," agencies quoted the FSB as saying, without giving further details. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian security officer dead, 5 injured in Moscow shooting
MOSCOW — Russian officials say an officer of Russia’s main security agency has been killed by an unidentified gunman near its Moscow headquarters and five others have been injured.
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the gunman, who was acting alone, had been “neutralized” – a term usually used by Russian officials when an assailant is killed.
It didn’t give further details of Thursday’s incident or comment on his motives.
The Health Ministry said that five other people were wounded in the shooting, including two security officers who were badly injured by the gunman.