Second arrested made in connection with Waterbury homicide investigation

WATERBURY — Another suspect was taken into police custody in connection with the homicide of a 58-year-old woman.

Howard Jefferson,48, was arrested in Bridgeport by a joint task force of US marshals and Waterbury detectives.

Denise Rogers-Rollins was in her home December 7 and later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shavonnah Draper was the first suspect arrested in connection to the investigation on December 13.

Jefferson is being charged with felony murder and conspiracy at felony murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be in court December 20.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.