Russian police cars block a street next to the FSB security service's office in Moscow on December 19, 2019. - Russia's FSB security service said it has "neutralised" a gunman who opened fire in central Moscow on December 19 and confirmed an unspecified number of casualties, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. "An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralised," agencies quoted the FSB as saying, without giving further details. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Shooting near Moscow intelligence service HQ, state media reports
An unknown attacker opened fire next to the Federal Security Service (FSB) building in central Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing an FSB representative.
Several people were injured in the shooting where the perpetrator used an automatic weapon, according to the agency. Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24 said that the perpetrator has been “neutralized.”
According to the Center for Traffic Management (DPC), traffic in the area of the incident has been blocked.