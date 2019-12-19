Singer Marc Anthony’s yacht was destroyed by a fire in Miami

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 2:35 PM, December 19, 2019, by

MIAMI — Singer Marc Anthony’s 120-foot yacht caught fire in a Miami marina, a spokeswoman for the performer said.

Miami Fire Rescue received a call that the yacht was burning around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It took more than 40 firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze as the yacht capsized, CNN affiliate WFOR reported.

Anthony’s spokeswoman Blanca Lassalle told CNN the singer was not on board when the boat caught fire and all crew are safe.

No other boats were damaged in the blaze, Miami Fire Rescue said. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

