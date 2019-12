× Stamford woman missing for a week found safe in the Bronx

STAMFORD — Karolina Martinez Vanni was found after missing since December 11.

Vanni was found by an NYPD officer in a disoriented state and sent to a local hospital.

New York police contacted Stamford police who arrived at the hospital to follow-up on why Vanni was in The Bronx.

Vanni is currently in the care of medical professionals and her family.