Suspect wanted in connection with New London bank robbery

NEW LONDON — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank Thursday.

The robbery happened in the afternoon at the Chelsea Groton Savings Bank on Montauk Avenue.

Witnesses told police that a white and/or Hispanic man with a stocky build entered the bank, handed the teller a note and left with $650. The man was said to have “salt and pepper” facial hair, and wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Police said that the man indicated that he had a weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call New London police at t 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).