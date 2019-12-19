× Trump ally US Rep. Mark Meadows won’t seek reelection

Author: WCNC Staff, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican congressman Mark Meadows says he won’t seek reelection. A day after voting against President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Meadow’s office released a statement Thursday confirming the news.

The North Carolina congressman and top ally to President Trump said he struggled with his decision to not seek re-election. He said he came to his decision after discussion with his family, including his wife and two children.

Meadows has represented North Carolina’s 11th congressional district since 2013.

He has been an advocate for the president, defending the president during the impeachment hearings and during the Mueller investigation.

In 2015, Meadows co-founded the House Freedom Caucus. He chaired the caucus from 2017 through 2019.

He served two consecutive terms as Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations (2015-2019), with oversight jurisdiction over federal agencies, including the Executive Office of the President, the Postal Service, and more. He also served three terms as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee .

Congressman Meadows currently serves as the lead Republican on two different subcommittees in the 116th Congress: Ranking Member of the Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations

The news was first reported early Thursday morning by Politico.