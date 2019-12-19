× Windsor house fire displaces family

WINDSOR — A house fire that broke out Wednesday displaced a family of three.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at a home on Irving Street. Firefighters who first arrived on scene said that the house was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from a combination of Windsor and Hartford departments, were able to out the fire. No one was injured but a family with two young children have now been displaced.

No smoke detectors were sounding when first responders arrived. The Windsor Fire Department wants to advise any resident to reach out to them if they need any smoke detectors. They can be provided for free.