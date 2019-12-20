× 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Winston-Salem sanitation building: City officials

Author: WFMY News 2 Digital Team

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City Manager Lee Garrity confirmed two people were killed and two people were wounded in a shooting in a municipal city building in Winston-Salem on Friday morning.

Winston-Salem Police say the situation is stable and the public is not in danger.

Police say officers were called to the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Garrity said the two wounded city employees have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they expect the area to have a heavy police presence for most of the day. They said the SBI is assisting in the investigation. Police would not confirm if an officer was involved in the shooting.

Mayor Allen Joines released the following statement:

”On behalf of the City Council, I want to express how deeply saddened we are by the tragic event that occurred this morning involving employees at our Sanitation facility on Lowery Street. Although we do not yet have confirmed details about the incident, our thoughts and prayers are with the employees involved, their families, and their co-workers. We remain dedicated to continuing to ensure that all city employees have a safe and secure workplace.”

A worker who did not want to go on camera told our Kandace Redd he heard about eight gunshots.

Police say they will hold a press conference with more information around 2 p.m.

