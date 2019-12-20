K9 jumps through smashed truck window to apprehend suspect

LOS ANGELES — A police dog in California took down a suspect after an incredible jump. Video showed the K9 go through the driver’s side-window after police shot rubber pellets to break it open.

The suspect “refused to exit his vehicle to surrender,” Corona Police tweeted Friday. “K9 Duke apprehended the suspect, and Fontana Police took custody of him,” the department said.

The suspect was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. The officers, nor K9 Duke were injured during the incident.

K9 Duke is a Belgian Malinois and is about 5 ½ years old — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) December 20, 2019

The suspect was wanted for an assault and engaged officers in a pursuit, KTLA reported.

Julio Vasquez, 31, will be charged with felony stalking and felony evading, according to FOX5 San Diego He could face more charges for punching the K-9.