Amazon gives $10,000 in donations to New Haven organization

NEW HAVEN— Amazon checked off the wish list of one organization that helps house the homeless.

Executives at Columbus House had no idea that when amazon came to visit that they would be receiving donations up to $10,000.

Cynthia Fox said, “I had no thought at all I was like what in the world is Sherry bringing me into.”

Shocked, Cindy Fox who is the interim CEO of the Columbus House couldn’t believe her eyes.

Everything on your wish list covered through an all in-kind donation of $10,000 through Amazon,” said one director from Amazon who presented the items filling out their wish list.

Items like warm winter jackets to toiletries; all were provided through Amazon who says they are just happy to help.

Richard Dyce who is the Director of Operations, Amazon said, “We did not just want to be known as a building who is shipping product, but we wanted to mean something when we wear that Amazon logo and it needs to represent a brand and to be integrated into the community and give back in a way like this gives me a great feeling and is the best part of my job.”

The Columbus House, houses hundreds of families, veterans and those who may be less fortunate and say the donations given will not go to waste.

“So imagine, going into an apartment and not have anything and so we make sure that people go in and make a home for them selves and it’s not just a big empty room,” said Fox.

The Columbus House says now that their checklist is done the only thing they need now is cash for operating costs and say if anybody wants to give a little this holiday season it would help save lives.