Ansonia man arrested in Manchester, charged with impersonating a police officer

MANCHESTER — John Gorham of Ansonia was arrested December 13 and charged with impersonating a police officer.

Police said that they responded to the area of Main Street and Hartford Road on calls of a road rage incident. The driver of one of the cars allegedly pointed a gun at the other driver.

The car was found at East Center Street and Parker Street at short time after the initial call. Police pulled the car over and found that the driver, Gorham, did have a gun.

Gorham,48, also had a badge in his wallet that said “Concealed Weapons Permit,” and his car was equipped with blue and white emergency lights.

Police said that Gorham was using these lights because the victim was weaving and speeding.

Gorham is facing two counts of risk of injury to a minor, impersonating an officer, breach of peace in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the second degree. He was held on bond and is scheduled to appear in court January 2, 2020.