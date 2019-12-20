× Bridgeport resource officer saves students from driverless vehicle rolling downhill

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport school resource officer is being called a hero and recognized for his bravery after chasing down a vehicle during a high school dismissal Monday.

Officials say Officer Carlos Carmo Jr. was assigned to the Harding High School Safe School Corridor and at approximately 2:30 p.m. stopped an SUV rolling downhill with two individuals inside– one in the passenger seat and one in the back seat.

Bridgeport Police say the driver was not in the vehicle.

A flood of students making their way home took to the sidewalks and crosswalks in the area of Boston Avenue like any other school day, police said.

The SUV slowly left its park position and made its way into moving traffic, as well as a group of students walking.

According to officials, Officer Carmo noticed the runaway SUV, chased the car on foot, grabbed onto the passenger side door and completely brought it to a halt by grabbing onto the door frame and dragging his feet along the ground.

Officer Carmo was released from a local hospital after being treated for minor injuries during the incident.

Bridgeport Police say Carmo has been with the department for four years.

“He is being recognized for his bravery, selflessness, and quick thinking in this emergency situation that could have been tragic had he not intervened,” BPT said in a statement.”