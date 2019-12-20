Cheshire nursery donates christmas trees for families who cannot afford them 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - A local nursery made the holiday a little more bright for families that cannot afford a Christmas tree.

Cheshire Nursery donated 50 trees to different police substations in New Haven.

"It’s comforting to know that they weren’t just left behind. The people weren’t left behind, the trees weren’t left behind," said Rick Beebe, co-owner of Cheshire Nursery.

50 trees of all shapes and sizes from Canada and Vermont now sit outside of the substations. Most of them are gone but as of Friday evening, five are left on Blatchley Avenue. 25 trees also went to The Salvation Army in Waterbury.

The trees range from four to ten feet tall.

"We sell Balsams and Fraser Firs which are long lived trees even when they’re cut," added Beebe.

For decades, Beebe has sold all types of trees during the holiday season. The price can range from 40 to 90 dollars depending on the size.

Beebe did not want to put a price tag on happiness for those who may be financially tight, so the trees were completely free.

"We hope they have a good holiday season and we’re happy to give them a little joy along the way and give them a little warmth on this cold season," added Beebe.