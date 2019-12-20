Cold Friday, not as windy; Warmer over the weekend

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 6:28 AM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, December 20, 2019

A lot of big events coming the next few days – thankfully the weather looks like it will behave for them. Winter officially begins Saturday night, Hanukkah starts at sundown Sunday, and of course, Christmas Eve Tuesday leading into Christmas on Wednesday.

It’s cold for now, with sunny skies and highs near 30 today. Clear skies continue tonight – by tomorrow some clouds roll in, but the flow turns Southerly, allowing a warmup to milder temps for late December.

In terms of storms – there are none – which means the chance of a white Christmas doesn’t look too good at this point.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, highs near 30

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows near 20

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. .Highs: Low 30s

SUNDAY: Sunny and milder . Highs: Low 40s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. Highs: Upper 40s

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny. Highs : 40s

