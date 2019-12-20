Community mourns victim of Rhode Island housing complex shooting

12 Deals of Christmas
Friends are remembering a Rhode Island woman gunned down in a shooting at a housing complex that wounded two others.

Julie Cardinal was killed in a shooting at Babcock Village in Westerly on Thursday.

The shooter killed himself. On Friday, Westerly Police identified Cardinal as a manager at Babcock Village, and identified the alleged gunman as 66-year-old Joseph Giachello, a resident at the complex.

Police say the two other women who were wounded are 38-year-old Robin Moss, who was also a manager, and 66-year-old Donna Thornley, a resident. Police did not disclose a possible motive.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Cardinal and funeral expenses.

