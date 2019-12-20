Foodie Friday: Craig’s Kitchen in Vernon

VERNON — If you are looking for down-home comfort food with a southern twist, Craig’s Kitchen in Vernon definitely hits the spot.

Tucked away along West Main Street, Craig’s serves up everything from fried chicken to collard greens and seemingly everything in between.

“This isn’t just southern food, it’s soul food,” laughed owner Craig Wright. “Everything we make is prepared here, so it’s fresh just like the way mom did it.”

Wright opened nearly three years ago and wanted to bring the flavors he grew up on to the area. Using family recipes from his mom and grandmother, Wright has created a following in a short amount of time.

Said Kimberly P. in an online review, “Wow. I was BLOWN away by the deliciousness of the flavors in the food. This was the BEST comfort food I’ve ever eaten in my entire life y’all! I will always come back to Craig’s over any one else, even my friends grandma lol! This food put me to sleep! Thank you Craig’s!!!”

The fried chicken has a special secret seasoning that will make you say, C’mon! Wright takes his time on everything including the candied yams. While he wouldn’t divulge his culinary secrets, he did say the yams are infused with marshmallows and cooked on a stove top rather than being baked.

His menu is creative and includes southern favs like catfish, okra and of course mac and cheese.

As one customer said, “I can only eat Craig’s food for dinner, because it puts me to sleep.”

Just make sure you stay awake and save enough room for dessert. The peach cobbler and sweet potato pie is to die for.