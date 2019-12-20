12 Deals of Christmas
Investigation finds no racist intent in hand gestures at Army-Navy game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 14: The Naval Academy Cadets cheer during the march on before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A military investigation has concluded the cadets and midshipmen were playing the ‘circle game’ and had no racist intent.

Author: Associated Press, TEGNA

A military investigation has concluded that hand gestures flashed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen during the televised Army-Navy football game were not racist signals.

A Navy probe of the event found that the students were “participating in a sophomoric game” and had no racist intent.

“The investigating officer concluded that the cadets were playing a common game, popular among teenagers today, known as the “circle game” and the intent was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values,” the U.S. Military Academy announced.

The Navy said officials are, however, disappointed in the immature behavior of the students and “their actions will be appropriately addressed.”

There was no immediate information about what types of punishment the students are facing.

