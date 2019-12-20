Milford to pay $5M to settle lawsuit over fatal 2014 school stabbing

MILFORD — The city of Milford has agreed to pay $5 million to the family of a teenage girl stabbed to death at her high school to settle a lawsuit.

The suit claimed the district did not properly respond to threats posed by the killer.

The wrongful death lawsuit against Milford was filed by the mother of Maren Sanchez.

The 16-year-old student was killed by a classmate on April 25, 2014.

The lawsuit said Sanchez had told her guidance counselor that Christopher Plaskon had threatened to kill himself and the district did not do enough in response.

The office of legal counsel for the city of Milford said nobody was available immediately to comment on Friday.

Read the full lawsuit, below.