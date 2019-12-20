Miss Connecticut junior preteen to deliver 2,000 toys to children at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

HARTFORD — A local 8-year-old will be spreading holiday cheer to patients at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Katalina Litchfield, crowned Miss Connecticut Junior Preteen will be delivering 2,000 new Christmas toys to the children December 23.

“Maybe they can forget for a moment they are extremely sick,” Katalina said.

Her goal of the toy drive is to put a smile on faces for Christmas.

Katalina receives treatment at CCMC, herself.

Every few weeks, she received life-saving infusions for a rare,incurable primary immune deficiency.

Katalina’s parents say her immune system isn’t able to fight invaders that the condition puts Katalina at higher risk for serious infections.

According to her parents, Katalina asked all her supporters and family to put $8 in her birthday card this year, so she could can pick out her own Christmas gifts for the children.

She has donated $778 of that birthday money to this toy drive.

Her family is asking the public to help her make this Christmas very special for children at CCMC fighting serious medical conditions

You can do that by dropping off a toy for them or contacting Katalina’s parents at (860) 271-5985.