New Information in Ansonia missing baby investigation

ANSONIA - Three weeks (Nov. 29) was the last time anyone saw Ansonia one year-old Vanessa Morales. And, while there was no media briefing conducted by the Ansonia Police Friday, new information has surfaced.

Ansonia Police will not discuss particulars about this investigation, but law enforcement sources, outside of Ansonia, confirmed to FOX61 that bloody clothing, connected to the two-pronged investigation, into the babies disappearance and her mother’s murder, is being tested at the state lab.

The sources also say the prime suspect in both cases, Jose Morales, who’s baby Vanessa’s father, had his car seized and it too is being examined at the state lab.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, Ansonia Police asked the public to be on the lookout for following three specific items associated with missing baby Vanessa Morales.

A bright, multi-colored polka dot blanket

A Graco car seat with base and (possibly) a teething key ring attached

A gray Eddie Bauer First Adventure backpack diaper bag

They say if you come across any of these items please do not touch them and call Ansonia Police immediately.

The $10,000 reward offered by the FBI yesterday generated fresh leads Friday for both Ansonia and the FBI, according to Ansonia Police.