× New London Police issue Silver Alert for missing 8-year-old boy

NEW LONDON — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing eight year old boy Friday night.

Kendrick Brimage is believed to be with his mother, Xiomara Campos. He was last seen wearing a multi-color santa hat, yellow shirt, blue pants, and a blue coat.

Brimage is black, has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’3″ and weighs 60 lbs.

If you have any information, please call New London police at 860-442-2345.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.