Newington PD: Envelope with cash, checks, and credit card info totaling $4,000 stolen from town event

NEWINGTON — Police are looking for information that leads to a suspect who stole an envelope with around $4,000 inside.

Police say on December 13th, around 8 p.m., they were called to the Mortensen Community Center Gymnasium for a larceny complaint.

The town’s Park and Rec employees were collecting registration fees for the upcoming high school recreational basketball league. Police ar around a hundred teenagers were in the gymnasium at the time.

According to police, at some point during the event, an employee left a manila envelope containing cash, checks, and credit card information unattended on a table in the gymnasium. The total amount of value was around $4,000.

When the employee returned to the table a short time later, police say the envelope was gone. After checking with staff members, police say it was evident the envelope was stolen.

The Newington Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the person or persons involved in this theft. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Ofc. Justin Thibault at (860) 666-8445.