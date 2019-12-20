× North Stonginton man charged with threatening suspect in Barnard College homicide investigation

NORTH STONINGTON — Trevor Spring was arrested Friday and charged with allegedly making threatens online towards an African-American juvenile connected in a homicide investigation at Barnard College.

Connecticut State police were called by the New York City Police Department’s Racially and Ethnically Motivated Extremism Unit regarding comments Spring made online.

According to the arrest warrant, Spring wrote,”A black kid 13/14-year-old stabbed a white gurl to death for nothing. Time to exterminate the real problem. Now he was freed by family/lawyer and let loose in HARLEM! I’m going to search for him myself tonight. Armed and ready to fire. Then the parents are next.”

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in New York in connection with the death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Rane Majors, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

Spring admitted to police that he did make those comment because he was anger about Majors homicide. He also said that he had no intention to go to New York and hurt anyone.

Police found that Spring does not own any weapons.

Spring turned himself over to authorities and was charged with second degree threatening. He was released on bail and is scheduled to be in court January 3, 2020.