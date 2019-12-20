12 Deals of Christmas
Police looking for missing Somers man

Posted 8:54 PM, December 20, 2019

Ken Yukimura, 38

SOMERS — Police are looking for Ken Yukimura, who went missing December 19. He was last seen that morning.

A credit card purchase shows that Yukimura was in Wallingford around 10:10 a.m., but he has not been seen or heard from since then.

Yukimura is a white man, about 6’1″ and weighs 215 lbs. He has a tattoo of a crab on his left shoulder and has ties to the Sturbridge, Mass. area.

Police said that he drives a 2015 black Dodge Ram with a license C045385. The car has a dent with a large area of rust on the rear driver’s side bumper and has a yellow rubber duck on top of the antenna.

Anyone with any information on Ken Yukimura’s location is asked to contact Troop C at (860) 896-3200 referencing Trooper Hill and CFS number 1900597923.

