12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Speaker Pelosi invites President Trump to deliver State of the Union on February 4

Posted 1:21 PM, December 20, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens during an event at the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Democrats held an event celebrating the "legislative progress the House Democratic Majority has made For The People in 2019.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Donald Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Pelosi wrote in a letter addressed to the President dated Friday.

The invitation from Pelosi comes just days after the House of Representatives took the historic step of voting to impeach Trump, a move that has led to an escalation of partisan tensions on Capitol Hill.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.