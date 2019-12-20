TSA expecting busy holiday travel rush at Bradley Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS— TSA is gearing up for holiday travel and reminding residents to come early if they plan to find travel within the next couple of days.

According to TSA they says they expect the volume of airport traffic to reach record-breaking numbers at Bradley International Airport.

Bill Santos, who is the TSA Director said, “Typically we screen around 9,000 people a day, within the coming days we are expecting to see around 12,000.”

And with all those travelers, agents say you can expect longer wait times. Advice? Make sure to come at least 90 minutes early.

“One thing they can do is to have their boarding pass and their ID ready, have it in their hand as they approach the document checker at the document checker position,” said Santos.

Agents say the real-time saver is knowing what to put in you luggage.

For example, did you know you can bring an empty water bottle in your carry-on, but if its filled it must go in your checked bag, but officials say do your best to stick one rule.

“So if it’s 3.4 ounces, or smaller it will fit in your 311 bag, we’ll call it which means 3.4 ounces, 1 quart size bag, one bag per person.”

As for other items TSA says they get all kinds of questions... Packed gravy is okay, but gravy in a jar agents say it has to be 3.4 ounces or less if you have a liquid, so that one has to go inside the checked bag.

How about eggnog?

Well agents say if it’s too large of liquid, beyond the required amount of 3.4 ounces it has to go in a checked bag.

One things that may surprise you is solid food, so if you have a pie, it’s okay to take on the plane.

If you have any other questions on what you can or can’t bring, the airport suggests the following:

• Reach out to TSA through Twitter with the username @AskTSA

• Facebook Messenger also work through AskTSA

• Or you can visit www.tsa.gov

