12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Wethersfield police asking residents check RING cameras after man allegedly flashes juveniles

Posted 10:03 PM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, December 20, 2019

WETHERSFIELD —   Police are asking neighbors to check their doorbell cameras after receiving reports about a man who exposed himself to two young women.

The incident was said to happen on Church Street on December 13.

Police said that two juvenile were walking down the road around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, when they were approached by a man wearing jogging shorts. The man then allegedly exposed himself to the juveniles.

If you believe that you have any information that may be helpful please call Wethersfield police at 860-721-2901.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.