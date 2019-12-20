× Wethersfield police asking residents check RING cameras after man allegedly flashes juveniles

WETHERSFIELD — Police are asking neighbors to check their doorbell cameras after receiving reports about a man who exposed himself to two young women.

The incident was said to happen on Church Street on December 13.

Police said that two juvenile were walking down the road around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, when they were approached by a man wearing jogging shorts. The man then allegedly exposed himself to the juveniles.

If you believe that you have any information that may be helpful please call Wethersfield police at 860-721-2901.