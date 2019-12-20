12 Deals of Christmas
Wisconsin governor rejects ‘Making a Murderer’ pardon bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he will not consider a pardon request from a man convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

A letter released Friday says the request from Brendan Dassey filed in October does not meet the criteria for a pardon consideration because he has not completed his prison sentence and he is a required to register as a sex offender.

Advocates have been clamoring for Dassey to be freed but ran out of options in the courts after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his latest appeal.

