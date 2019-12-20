Woman’s body found in the investigation of missing Texas mother. A baby was also found alive

AUSTIN — Authorities investigating the disappearances of an Austin, Texas, mother Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter found a woman’s body at a Houston home on Thursday, the Austin Police Department said in a statement.

A baby girl was also found alive and healthy at the home, the statement said. She is in the custody of Texas Child Protective Services and DNA testing will determine whether the baby is Broussard’s daughter, Margot Carey. An autopsy is underway to determine the woman’s identity.

One person was arrested at the scene and faces two charges of kidnapping and one charge of tampering with a corpse, the Austin police said.

Broussard and her newborn daughter were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on December 12, dropping another child off at an elementary school, police previously said. Authorities believed she returned home with the baby before disappearing. They were reported missing at 7:30 p.m.

Police will hold a news conference Friday afternoon with the FBI, the Department of Public Safety and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

The father of Broussard’s children, Shane Carey, pleaded for their safe return last week, telling CNN affiliate KEYE that he’d last spoken to Broussard at about 8 a.m. the morning they vanished.

When he returned home from work at 2 p.m., Broussard and their daughter were nowhere to be found, Carey told the station. He went to pick up their son from school and then called police when he came home.