Yale suspends police officer involved in April shooting

NEW HAVEN — Yale University says one of its police officers has been suspended for 30 days and will be reassigned to administrative duty for his involvement in an April shooting that injured an unarmed woman.

The Yale officer, Terrance Pollock, responded to a traffic stop and fired his gun three times at the car after a Hamden officer opened fire.

Yale determined the discipline for Pollock after an administrative review led by Chase Rogers, a former chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

A Hamden police officer involved in the shooting has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment.