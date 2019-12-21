Arizona Trooper fatally shoots DUI suspect who attacked him

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing due to the graphic nature.



TEMPE, AZ – A holiday DUI patrol turned into a violent and deadly confrontation in Tempe Arizona Thursday night.The entire incident was captured on the police officer’s dashcam.

Trooper Hugh Grant was on a DUI task force patrol in Tempe, when he found Mohammed al-Hashemi knocking down signs, and then dancing in the middle of the street.

When Hashemi kicked the trooper’s cruiser, Trooper Grant got out, and al-Hashemi attacked him. Grant deployed his Taser, without much effect. The physical fight went on for a while. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says al-Hashemi got hold of the Taser and hit Trooper Grant on the head with it.

That’s when Grant fired at al-Hashemi, killing him.

Daneila Martinez witnessed the shooting. She said, “I heard about two to three. It was like pop, pop, pop like that. It was terrifying just seeing everything in front of me.”

Arizona State University confirmed that al-Hashemi, who is from Qatar, was a former student there. Tempe police said he had already had several run-ins with them this week, causing a disturbance at the Islamic Center at 4:30 in the morning on Wednesday, which earned him a warning for trespassing.

Later that same day, he returned, violating that warning, so he was arrested.

DPS says that in the course of the encounter, Trooper Grant was punched, head-butted, kicked and knocked to the ground at least three times. He treated for his injuries at local hospital.