Cold start to the weekend, milder finish, winter solstice tonight

A lot of events and holidays are on the way. Winter officially begins Saturday night, Hanukkah starts at sundown Sunday, and of course, Christmas Eve Tuesday leading into Christmas on Wednesday. Luckily it seems the weather will cooperate with everything!

The bitter cold will stick around tonight through Saturday. Look for increasing clouds as a warm front approaches.

The milder temperatures are on the way starting Sunday and lasting into Christmas Day with a stretch of days in the 40s.

In terms of storms – there are none – which means the chance of a white Christmas are close to zero at this point.

The next chance for rain/snow will be some possible flurries Christmas night. Then maybe some rain/snow next Friday-Saturday but we have a while to track that!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 10s.

SATURDAY: Sun mixing with midday/pm clouds. Highs: Low 30s

SUNDAY: Sunny and milder. Highs: Low 40s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Upper 40s

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny. Highs : low-mid 40s

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. High: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Chance early flurries then partly cloudy. High: Upper 30s - near 40.

