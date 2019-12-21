Crews battle fire, ice in New Milford house fire

NEW MILFORD – Crews from New Milford responded to a house fire at 457 Candlewood Lake Road North Saturday evening.

Water Witch Hose Company #2 say they were called out at 6:53 p.m. A firefighters responding from the Brookfield area spotted the fire and confirmed it the structure was fully involved, and called in extra tankers and manpower from Brookfield, Gaylordsville and Northville. The dispatch center was inundated with calls, since the flames could be seen from most of the Route 7 valley, according to fire officials.

All occupants got out of the house safely.

30 firefighters battled icy conditions and freezing temps for an hour and a half, finally bringing the flames under control by 8:30 p.m. A partial collapse of the structure made for an extensive overhaul. Units were able to clear the scene by 9:45.

The lake rd was briefly closed by New Milford police so that the fire tankers could shuttle back and forth. New Milford Public Works worked to keep the area from icing up.