Hartford and New Haven janitors approve new union contract

HARTFORD – Hartford, New Haven, and New Britain janitors unanimously voted to approve a new union contract, averting a strike in the new year.

The agreement covers 2,400 cleaners at over 80% of the large commercial properties in Hartford and New Haven counties.

The agreement ratifies a tentative agreement that was reached on Tuesday between the cleaners’ union, 32BJ, and a group of contractors called the Connecticut Cleaning Contractors Association.

Over the course of the four-year deal, wages will increase by $2.00 an hour.

